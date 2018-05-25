Planning applications: Change of use from Halifax charity shop to venue with roof terrace

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): The Booth Wood Inn, Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Single storey extension to rear: 12 Cromwell Road, Southowram.

Conservatory and raised patio area to side: 3 Ringstone, Barkisland.

Single storey rear extension (Revised Scheme to 17/01537): 454 Bradford Road Brighouse.

Formation of one detached Dwelling (Re-submission of Planning Application; 18/00039/FUL): Land North Of 3 Woodroyd Crescent Woodroyd Gardens Luddenden Foot.

Dormer window: 110 Oak Street, Elland.

Dormer to front and rear: 22 Ashenhurst Close, Todmorden.

Conservatory to rear: 22 Breck Lea, Sowerby.

Prune two trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Rear Of Birchwood, Elmwood Drive, Brighouse.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Oakes House, 254 Stainland Road, Elland.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 15 Heath Lea, Halifax.

Change of Use from D1 to A3, conversion of a window into a new door opening: Design House Galleries, D Mill, Dean Clough Halifax.

Two storey extension to form garage and bedroom,first floor extension with balcony, conservatory and new entrance: 1 Henshaw Woods, Todmorden.

Residential development of five dwellings: Land West Of 34 Westholme Road, Halifax.

Two storey side extension: 15 Castlefields Crescent, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing mill building and construction of eight dwellings: Norwood Green Mill, Station Road, Norwood Green, Brighouse.

Detached dwelling: 10 Anchor Place, Brighouse.

Conversion of barn to dwelling: Stannally Farm, Stoney Royd Lane, Todmorden.

Redevelopment of existing building, including the retention of Silver street and partial retention of Black swan passage facades and demolition of the remaining existing building to provide a mixed use development, comprising of an 80 bedroom Hotel at first- fourth floors, 494.5 Sq.m GIA of commercial use ( A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, B1 ) at ground floor with 557.5 sqm GIA of Gym use (D2) at basement level. Associated rear yard for refuse, cycle, motorcycle and service access: 13 - 17 Silver Street, Halifax.

Change of use from charity shop (Use Class A1) to cafe bistro/bar with roof terrace (Use Class A3/A4): 19 Alexandra Street, Halifax.

DECIDED

Non Material Amendment to application 17/01502 - raise height of loft and change velux sky lights to front and rear dormer windows: 19 Haven Close, Northowram.

Submission of details to comply with conditions on application 18/00088, No’s 3 and 6: Land Opposite 11 Oakroyd Drive, Brighouse.

Two storey extension to front and side: 29 Stonelea, Barkisland.

Two storey side and single storey front extensions: 5 Stratton Road, Brighouse.

Replacement Shop Fronts: 1 - 3 Catherine Street, Elland.

First floor extension to side, replacement of conservatory with sun room: 25 Bracken Way, Elland

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/01310 - condition 4: Trafalgar Inn, Aachen Way, King Cross.

Conversion of existing basement into five self contained flats: Calder Close, Mixenden.