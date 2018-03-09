Planning applications: Former Brighouse post office to become a restaurant

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey rear extension (Lawful Development Certificate): 6 Harley Head Avenue, Lightcliffe.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Crantock, 204 Smith House Lane, Lightcliffe.

Internal alterations to include removal of staircase and internal walls at no. 16, new staircase from first to second floor, repositioning of internal wall at first floor bedroom and alterations at second floor to make two rooms into one at no. 18 (Listed Building Consent): 16 - 18 Foster Lane, Hebden Bridge.

Agricultural building: School Farm, Kennel Lane, Mill Bank, Sowerby Bridge.

Formation of front dormer and hip to gable extension: 13 Cornwall Crescent, Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse.

Two storey extension to rear: 22 Underbank Avenue, Charlestown, Hebden Bridge.

Change of use from D1(Education Institute) to B1 (Research and Development): Former Brearley Works, Brearley Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Change of use of agricultural land to create new drive and car parking area. New porch to front and detached triple garage to side, new access to site and single storey extension to rear and side: Birchfield Farm, 6 Birchfield, Norland Town Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Change of use of ground floor and first floor to restaurant (A3): Brighouse Post Office, Park Street, Brighouse.

Two storey side extension: 20 Newbury Road, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing dwelling to facilitate new dwelling (Part Retrospective): Brow Side Farm, Medley Lane, Northowram.

Single storey and two storey extension to front: Upper Lane Head Lane, Head Lane, Causeway Foot, Halifax.

Conversion of first and second floors to six apartments, new Conservation rooflights, enlargement of window, replacement GRP chimneys, raising of first floor level alteration to stairs. (Listed Building Consent): 12 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Five bungalows with associated garden spaces and infrastructure: Ward Court, Chapel Croft, Brighouse.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 8 metres, maximum height 4 metres, 2.5 metres to eaves: 48 Stoney Lane, Lightcliffe.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): 3 Ringstone Barkisland.

Investigative drilling works to Gauxholme Bridge (Certificate of Lawfulness of proposed works to a listed building): Gauxholme Bridge, Vernon Street, Todmorden.

Horticultural depot: Manor Heath Park Skircoat Green Road, Halifax.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Stansfield Grange, Stansfield Mill Lane, Triangle.

Extension to side: Field End View, 18 Lower Edge Road, Elland.

Single storey extension to side/front elevation and porch to front (Retrospective): Little Rock, Old Lane, Halifax.

Submission of information to discharge conditions on application 14/01492 - conditions 1,3,5.6,7,8 & 10: Macmillans, Long Lane, Wheatley.

Construction of 7 apartments: Land East Of 26 Industrial Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Demolition of existing storage building and construction of Warehouse/Storage Unit (Class B8) with ancillary residential accommodation: Calder Clutch Company, Limited Mill Lane, Brighouse.