Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Demolition of existing porch to rear to facilitate single storey infil extension and internal alterations (Listed Building Consent): 5 - 7 Smithwell Lane, Heptonstall.

Removal of Conditions 12 and 14 and Variation of Condition 15 on planning application 16/00388/OUT: Land South Of Ainleys Industrial Estate, Ainley Bottom.

Fell three trees ( Tree Preservation Order): Royd House Thorn Bank, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Extension of existing industrial unit: 354 Pellon Lane, Halifax.

Two storey extension to rear: 10 Spring Head, Halifax Road, Shelf.

Removal of existing single storey extension to facilitate two storey rear extension: 9 Spring Head, Halifax Road, Shelf.

Detached dwelling (Reserved matters pursuant to planning application 17/00062/OUT): Garden Of 4 Southedge Close, Hipperholme.

Single storey side extension: Crofts Ploughcroft Lane, Boothtown.

Construction of six semi-detached dwellings and one detached dwelling: Land To West Of Causeway Fold, The Long Causeway, Blackshaw Hed.n

Refurbishment of Horton House for office use (including extension) at first floor, and change of use to retail and cafe/bar (including extensions) at ground floor, new retail units at pavement level along Horton Street and Union Street to front and side of Horton House, (including demolition of lean-to structure & removal of railings), creation of public plaza with seating and food vending kiosk (in front of Horton House and above retail unit), canopy over Westgate Arcade tunnel entrance and improvements to tunnel, new shop fronts along Shakespeare Street and Union Street, pavement canopy along Union Street and Albion Street, extension of Westgate Arcade into Carrier Street: Westgate Quarter Redevelopment Horton Street, Union Street Shakespeare Street, Albion Street And Westgate Arcade, Halifax

First floor extension over existing garage:146 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse.

Redevelopment of existing house, barn and outbuildings to form one dwelling with swimming pool annex: Smith Hill Farm Bower, Slack Road, Triangle.

Two storey rear extension and new window opening at side to second floor: 12 Moorlands Court, Greetland.

Construction of one detached dwelling with detached garage (Reserved matters pursuant to planning application 15/01300/OUT): Land North East Of Ingham Lane, Ingham Lane, Bradshaw.

Single storey rear extension (Retrospective): 19 Wyvern Place, Pellon, Halifax.

Conversion of garage to holiday cottage: 3 - 5 Sandy Dyke, Sandy Dyke Lane, Triangle.

Detached stable block: Round Hill Farm, Cragg Lane, Cragg Vale.

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/00697/HSE - Condition 2: 10 Trimmingham Villas, Halifax.

Demolition of existing garage and construction of dwelling: 2 East Street, Lightcliffe.

Siting and provision of a caravan: Walsden Cricket And Bowling Club, Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

Submission of information to Discharge Condition 1 on application 17/00832: The Piece Hall, Piece Hall, Halifax.

Conversion of central barn to residential use as part of existing dwelling, rear glazed extension and associated alterations: Near Royd Withens End Lane, Rishworth.

Alterations to the barn in association with a conversion to residential use including: removal of timber stairs and mezzanine floor; new doors and glazing in existing openings; and internal insulation system. Construction of a glazed extension on the rear (east) elevation of the barn. Alterations to the existing dwelling including: removal of the existing staircase and installation of a new timber staircase; new opening formed in an internal wall to access the barn; and form new opening in external wall by removing a window in order to access the extension. (Listed Building Consent): Near Royd Withens End Lane, Rishworth.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/00212 - conditions 3, 4, 8, 9 and 24: Moorside Community Primary School, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 10/01534 - conditions 3, 5, 7, 9 and 10: Ashgrove House, Elland Road, Brighouse