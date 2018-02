Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Roof replacement to conservatory: 9 Trenance Gardens Greetland.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Summercroft Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Replace flat roof with pitched: 26 Newlands Road, Warley, Halifax.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): 3 Ringstone Barkisland Sowerby Bridge Calderdale.

One internally illuminated fascia sign, one internally illuminated projecting sign and one non illuminated fascia sign (Advertisement Consent): Trafalgar Inn, Aachen Way, King Cross.

Single storey extension to rear (Revised Scheme to 17/00220): 272 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Variation of condition one on planning application 16/01260/HSE - substitute plan (PL-) 03A to allow for variation of materials: 105 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse.

Installation of 9 powder coated steel/aluminium escape signs (8 illuminated) (Listed Building Consent): The Piece Hall, Piece Hall, Halifax.

Variation of condition 1 attached to planning application 16/01652/FUL: Land North Of Garages, Rooley Heights, Sowerby.

Works to gauxholme viaduct: Gauxholme Viaduct, Vernon Street Todmorden.

Variation of condition 1 attached to 16/01408/VAR: Land East Of Unit 4D, Armytage Road, Brighouse.

Two storey side and rear extensions: 34 Gleanings Avenue, Halifax.

Rebranding exisiting external signage (Advertisement Consent): Morrisons, Rochdale Road Todmorden.

Change of Use from Retail (A1) to Office for Care Agency (B1a): Ground Floor 19 Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Single storey extension to West elevation: Parkinson Lane Community Primary School, Parkinson Lane, Halifax.

Single storey side extension: Lower High Trees Farm, High Trees Lane, Greetland.

Extensions to school entrances to North Elevation: Parkinson Lane Community Primary School, Parkinson Lane, Halifax.

DECIDED

Submission of details to comply with conditions to permission 17/00430, No 2: Styes Cottage, Styes Lane, Sowerby.

First floor extension to side and single storey porch extension to front (Amendments to planning app 17/01185/HSE): 33 Central Park, Halifax.

Two storey extension to side (Revised Scheme to 17/00350): Greenhead Hollas Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Two storey side extension (Revised Scheme to 17/00351): Greenhead Hollas Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey rear extension (amended scheme to 16/00606): 21 Breck Lea, Sowerby.

Insertion of windows into north west and south east elevations: High Cross Barn, High Cross Lane, Shelf.

Detached garage: Rose Meadows, Barn Marsh Lane, Southowram, Halifax.

Garage conversion, first floor side extension and single storey rear extension: 173 Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

Two storey extension to side and rear: 20 Birkdale Grove, Halifax.

Conversion of integral garage: 3 Clay House Court Back Coronation Street, Greetland.