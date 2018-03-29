Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Two storey side extension to form self contained annexe including conservatory, ancillary to main dwelling: Wheelstones, Upper Bell Croft, Southowram.

Single storey garden room (Revised Scheme to 17/00428): 1 Marling Road, Ainley Top.

Single storey side extension: 1 Annes Court, Southowram.

First floor extension to side: 38 Green Lane, Halifax.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land Off Clover Hill Road, Halifax.

Subdivision of dwelling to form two dwellings (Lawful development certificate): 2 Wellington Place, Halifax.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Longroyde Surgery, 38 Castle Avenue, Brighouse.

Demolition of conservatory to facilitate single storey rear extension: The Barn Collon Bob High Stones Road, Cragg Vale.

Two storey and single storey side extension and porch to front: 1 Adgil Crescent, Southowram.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Edgeley, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse.

Conservatory to rear: Boothroyd Farmhouse, Boothroyd Lane, Rastrick.

Change of use of garden outbuilding to be used for alternative therapies and aesthetics business (Sui Generis): 80 School Lane, Illingworth.

External and internal alterations following closure of bank (Listed Building Consent): 10 Market Street, Hebden Bridge

Orangery to rear: 7 Ridge Road, Todmorden.

Detached dwelling: The Manse, 1 Whitegate Road, Siddal.

Second floor side extension: 37 Old Cottage Close, Hipperholme.

Two storey side extension: 29 High Lane, Halifax.

Change of use of barn to facilitate animal welfare centre (sui generis): Bungalow Farm, Eastwood Road, Todmorden.

Care of up to three children in an existing dwellinghouse (Lawful development certificate): Brook View, 99 Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd.

Conversion of first and second floors to six apartments: 12 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

DECIDED

Internal alterations and single storey front extension: 7 Heath Gardens, Halifax.

Single storey extension to side/rear, first floor extension to side, alteration of window to patio doors at front, relocation of bedroom window to side and internal alterations (Listed Building Consent): Croft Cottage ,10 Old Bank Ripponden.

Replacement of plywood entrance doors with new glass and stainless steel entrance door: Fearnley Mill, Dean Clough Mills, Old Lane, Halifax.

Reconstruction of house and garage (Amended details to planning application 14/01536/FUL): 53 Pye Nest Road, Halifax.

Single storey extension to side and detached carport (Revised Scheme to 17/00596): Hollingrove, East Stansfield Hall Road, Todmorden.

Removal of 20th Century bay window and provision of new doors to retail units (Listed Building Consent): Office Suite D07 D Mill Dean Clough Halifax.

Single story side and rear extension (Revised scheme to 17/01173): 2 Coley View, Northowram.

Two storey extension: 147 Ovenden Road, Halifax.

Replacement of the existing external goods lift with a passenger lift: The Hatcheries Hall Bank Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Timber Store: Salford Works Salford Industrial Estate, Salford, Todmorden.