Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Sun room/porch to East elevation: Wine Tavern Barn, Wine Tavern Lane, Sowerby.

Proposed front dormer: 78 Hartley Street, Halifax.

Single storey side extension (Revised scheme to 18/00241): 313 Gibbet Street, Halifax.

Agricultural Storage and Livestock Building: Land North West Upper Place Farm, Dark Lane, Shibden, Halifax.

Three box stable block with store and tack room: Land Opposite Scammonden Hall, Scammonden Road, Barkisland.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Pex Barn Stones Road, Todmorden.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Millstone Rose Grove Rose, Grove Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Conversion to create additional apartment: 1 - 3 Law Lane, Southowram.

Proposed new modular teaching block with associated car parking and conversion of existing sixth form building into a primary school facility with associated external areas, car parking and drop off area: Calder Primary School, Brier Hey Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Single storey rear extension: 15 Chester Road, Boothtown.

Conversion of dwelling to form two back to back dwellings: 5 Casson Fold, Northowram.

Proposed double storey rear extension and proposed loft conversion with front dormer windows: 132 Spring Hall Lane, Halifax.

Change of use from work shop to prestige car sales (Sui Generis): 14 South Parade, Halifax.

Three dwellings (Outline): Ingham Lane Farm, Ingham Lane, Bradshaw.

DECIDED

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 7 The Copse, Brighouse.

Conversion of existing garage into a home office and single storey link extension. (Lawful Dev. Certificate Proposed Use): 28 High Meadows, Greetland.

Non material amendment to 17/00530/HSE - New windows to south elevation: 7 Ringstone, Barkisland.

Management of trees (Thinning and Pruning)(Tree Preservation Order): 31 Wood End Close, Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Change of Use of dwelling to office use B1(a). (retrospective application): Gibson Mill Cottage, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Balcony to rear (retrospective): 38 Grange Heights, Southowram.

Three storey side extension and dormer windows to rear: 4 Lemington Avenue, Halifax.

New dwelling (Reserved matters pursuant to planning application 17/00767/OUT): 20 New Lane, Siddal.

Single storey glass roofed veranda: 1 Canal Street, Brighouse.

Two storey side extension: 2 Brig Royd, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge.