Plans for extension to town centre cafe/bar and other applications in Calderdale

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Dormer to front (Revised Scheme to 18/01406): 80 Hartley Street, Halifax.

Two-storey extension to rear, demolition and rebuilding of single-storey side extension (Listed Building Consent): 76 Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Single storey extension to rear of property and conversion of garage roof space into bedroom and en suite: 55 Wood End Close, Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Two-storey extension to rear, demolition and rebuilding of single-storey side extension: 76 Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Variation of condition 1 of 18/00643 to allow minor changes to the approved scheme: Land At Ing Head, Brighouse And Denholme Gate Road, Shelf.

Orangery to South elevation: 32 Hullen Edge Road, Elland.

Variation of condition 1 on application 18/00326/FUL to enlarge the deck of the balcony,alter the position of the extraction duct and addition of a short, structural glass panel: Over 12 To 16 Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge.

Construction of eighty three dwellings (Reserved matters pursuant to 18/01481/OUT): Land North West Of Illingworth Moor Methodist Church, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Two storey and single storey extension to rear: 13 Park View, Avenue Stump Cross, Halifax.

Two storey and single storey side and rear extension: 14 Highlands Park, Holmfield, Halifax.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Cloughside, Hole Bottom Road, Todmorden.

Conversion from A1 (Retail) to A3 cafe/bar to facilitate extension of (A3) cafe/bar: 17 Westgate, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Clock House Stead Lane, Rishworth.

Conversion of a single dwelling into two dwellings: 105 Thornhill Road, Rastrick.

Extension to side of existing storage building (Listed Building Consent): Heath Hall Farm. Clough Road. Norland.

New door opening (Lawful Development Certificate -Listed Building): 7 High Street, New Shaw Lane, Blackshaw Head, Hebden Bridge.

DECIDED

Management of trees (Tree Preservation Order): Gudger Glen View Road, Hebden Bridge.

Management of trees (Including removal of four and pruning of eleven)(Tree Preservation Order): 15 Skircoat Lodge, Ravenscliffe Close, Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 28 Rosevale View, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey front and side extension and conversion of part of the garage to habitable space: 1 Hazelgrieve Hall Farm, Rishworth Road, Barkisland.

Demolition of two storey block of flats: 9 - 29 Beechwood Close, Illingworth.