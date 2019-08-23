Plans submitted for 64 homes across Calderdale

Plans for 64 homes at a number of sites across Calderdale have been submitted.

Leeds-based Arncliffe Homes Ltd wants to build 36 new homes on land at the former White House Farm at Holdsworth Road, Holmfield and is initially seeking outline permission with more detailed matters to follow later.

Outline permission to build 14 homes at the Spring Lodge Stone Services site at St Giles Road, Lightcliffe, is being sought by Mr Marcus Walsh of Martin Walsh Architectural.

Supporting papers submitted by AKPlanning says there has been an extensive history of planning applications on this and adjacent sites, three with permission for ten homes each, all granted by applying “very special circumstances” with green belt policy involved.

Plans for eight homes at Rose Villas, Heptonstall Road, Hebden Bridge, have been submitted by Revegate Ltd.

Meanwhile Mr Liam Busby of Buzz Bee Homes Ltd has applied for reserved matters concerning appearance, landscaping, layout and scale, following outline planning permission being approved in July, to be dealt with for his plans to build six new homes at the Talbot Inn site at Raw Lane, Illingworth, Halifax.

They are among applications so far received and validated by the council from August 12 and are yet to be determined – more details can be found at the council’s planning portal on its website https://www.calderdale.gov.uk

