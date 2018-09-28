Plans to alter surface of Shibden Park car park and other Calderdale planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Use of residential annex building constructed under planning permission 13/00459/HSE as a separate dwelling house. (Lawful Dev. Certificate Existing Use): 2 Victoria Place, Warley Wood Lane, Luddenden Foot.

Residential development of three detached houses. (Outline Application): Land Off Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

Loft conversion and installation of rooflights (Lawful Development Certificate): 11 Town Ing Mills, Stainland.

Second floor extension to roof (Part Retrospective): 115 Huddersfield Road, Elland.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 1 Tenterfield Rise, Northowram.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Stanlea, Sunnyside, Todmorden.

Single storey rear extension: 47 Savile Park Street, Halifax.

Change of use from agricultural land and buildings to stables and grazing for horses: Land North East Of Coldwells Hill, Coldwells Hill, Stainland.

Replacement windows, new timber partitions, remove brickwork feature walling internally, add Velux, replacement gutters/rainwater pipes and fence to east boundary (Application to regularise fence works already carried out)(Listed Building Consent): 2 The Coach House, Midgley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Conversion of existing stable block into dwelling with first floor extension to front: 1 Savile Park, Halifax.

Alterations to internal wall to form opening and roller shutters (Listed Building Consent): Market Stall, 34 Borough Market, Market Street, Halifax.

Two storey extension to rear, single storey extension to side and extension of existing patio to rear: Brookfield House, Beechwood Road, Holmfield.

Detached dwelling and garage: Land North West Of Graveyard Chapel Lane, Southowram.

Removal of boundary wall, construct vehicle parking area and low level wall with timber fence (retrospective): 5 Queens Gate, Halifax.

Three internally illuminated fascia signs (Advertisement Consent): 182 Rochdale Road, Greetland.

Alter surface of the car park from grass to hard surface: Shibden Park, Godley Lane, Halifax.

Replacement garage (Lawful Development Certificate): 80 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse.

Part demolition of existing industrial unit and construction of MOT testing station with retail unit over at first floor: Land At End Of Sunderland Street, Halifax.

Demolition of existing showroom/warehouse building and construction of B2 Units: Spring Street Studios, Spring Street, Brighouse.

DECIDED

Signs by the road side to discourage fly tipping at hot spots: Refuse Transfer Station, Lee Bank, Lee Mount.

Non Material Amendment to application 17/01239/FUL - Increase the size of extension: Community Centre, Burnsall Road, Rastrick.

Signs by the road side to discourage fly tipping at hot spots: Land South Of Moorlands Farm, Cold Edge Road, Wainstalls.

First floor extension and carport with balcony over to side: 17 Pepper Hill, Cock Hill Lane, Shelf.

Dormer roof extension to rear: 45 West View, Stainland.

Subdivision of property into two self contained flats ( Lawful Development Certificate): Ground Floor, Flat 1, Dale View, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot.

Single storey extension to rear: 24 Royd Crescent, Mytholmroyd.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 18/00218/HSE - Condition 2: 18 Under Arch, Heptonstall.

Extension to shop frontage including new shopfront: 43 - 47 Westgate House, Market Street, Halifax.

Water booster in GRP enclosure: The Silk Mill, Dewsbury Road, Elland.

First floor extension to side with new parking bay (Revised Scheme to 18/00351): 38 Green Lane, Halifax.

Proposed single dwelling: Knowle Top House, Knowle Top Road, Lightcliffe.

Variation of condition 1 and removal of condition 2 on planning application number 06/00477/CON to enable a minor material amendment - amended parking layout: Intake Farm, Stainland Dean, Stainland.

Construction of storage building and improvements to existing access: Victoria Cottage, Beestonley Lane, Stainland.

Change of use of derelict offices (B1 Use) to D1 pre-school and all-through school with C2 dormitory provision: Park Works, Arnold Street, Halifax.

Conversion and extension of barn to form dwelling: Lower Turbury Farm, Turbury Lane, Greetland.

Subdivision of existing laundrette (sui generis) to form A1 (Shops) and A5 (Hot Food Takeaway): 99 Highfield Road, Rastrick.

Residential development of 23 dwellings and 18 apartments alongside associated access and parking works (amended description) (Outline): Land At Junction Of Birkby Lane And Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/00050 conditions 2 and 4: Lower Horley Green Farm, Horley Green Road, Halifax.