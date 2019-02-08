Plans to change former Elland police station into health centre and other planning applications

Elland police station on Burley Street
Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Demolition of garage and construction of a two storey side extension and front porch: 25 Windmill Drive, Northowram.

Incorporate MOT Station as an ancillary to main workshop (Lawful Development Certificate): Unit 7 The Market Business Centre, Hanson Lane, Halifax.

Change of use and subdivision of existing ground floor to form Hair Salon & A1-A3 use. Form new door opening to West Elevation & installation of four external security shutters: 45 Southgate, Elland.

Part demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate new single storey rear extension: 4 Bramston Gardens, Brighouse.

Single storey garden room extension to rear of house. Incorporating screened balcony to roof over: 3 Westgate, Stainland Road, Elland.

Front and rear dormer: 368 Queens Road, King Cross.

Demolition of conservatory. New single storey extension with raised decking to rear: 144 Trimmingham Lane, Halifax.

First floor side extension: Booth Farm, Booth Hill, Luddenden.

Demolition of existing outhouse to facilitate new outhouse: Marlborough House, Harper Royd Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Reduce Holly trees (Tree Preservation Order): 15 - 18 Church Meadows, Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Change of use of the former Elland police station to create a mixed-use development,(Osteopathic /Wellbeing Centre) with the main use consisting of a (D1) health centre for osteopathy/physiotherapy and associated health and wellbeing professions with ancillary uses of rehabilitation, fitness classes and gym (D2). Demolition of existing garage to create an additional customer car parking space: Police Station, Burley Street, Elland.

Change of use from B1(business) to D1(non residential institutions): Crime And Disorder Unit Hoover Building, Hoover Building, 21 West Parade, Halifax.

Conversion of barn to two dwellings (Listed Building Consent): Hill House Farm, Clough House Lane, Barkisland

DECIDED

Prior Approval application for a change of use from an Office (B1a) to Residential Use (C3) - 8 Flats: 28 Clare Road, Halifax.

Conversion of garage to living space with extension to rear and first floor extension over garage and extension: 6 Orchard Rise Sowerby.

Demolition of existing light industrial building to facilitate construction of dwelling and garage: The Ranch, New Road, Holywell Green.

Detached dwelling: 255 Long Lane, Wheatley.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/01033 - condition 2: Near Royd Withens End Lane, Rishworth.