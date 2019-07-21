Plans to convert part of former Calderdale mill into 22 apartments and other applications

Calderdale planning applications
Calderdale planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

New door opening (Lawful Development Certificate -Listed Building): 7 High Street, New Shaw Lane, Blackshaw Head, Hebden Bridge.

Extension to side of existing storage building (Listed Building Consent): Heath Hall Farm, Clough Road, Norland.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): West Hadlow, Albert Promenade, Savile Park, Halifax.

Illuminated individual lettered fascia signs (Advertisement Consent): Somerset House, 10 Rawson Street, Halifax.

Installation of a small back-up LPG powered generator, below ground bulk LPG tank and below ground services between the wood shed and Mill. (Listed Building Consent): National Trust Visitor Centre, Gibson Mill, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Two storey extension to rear, gate access and porch to front elevation: Prescott Place, Stainland Road, Elland.

Extension and conversion of existing outbuilding to form Gym, Pool and Spa: Siddal Top Farm, Change Lane, Siddal.

Two storey extension to the south west (rear) elevation: Hard Knot Cottage Green Lane, Ripponden.

Conversion of upper floor of former mill into 22 apartments with additional new floor and associated car-parking: Birkby House, Birkby Lane, Bailiff Bridge.

DECIDED

Non Material Amendment to application 18/00561/NMA - Vinyl wrap design to be added to three elevations of the modular building.: Calder Primary School, Brier Hey Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Construction of foundations in respect of the lawful commencement of development (Lawful Development Certificate): Asquith Hall EMI Nursing Home, 182 Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Single storey front and side extension and conversion of part of the garage to habitable space: 1 Hazelgrieve Hall Farm Rishworth Road, Barkisland.

Crown reduce two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Crantock 204 Smith House Lane, Lightcliffe.

Proposed side and rear extensions and porch to front: 19 Well Head Drive, Halifax.

Residential development of one pair of semi-detached dwellings (Outline)(Amended plans): Land South East Of 15 Mount Pleasant Drive, Mount Pleasant Drive, Mytholmroyd.