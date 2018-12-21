Plans to create Artificial Grass Pitch and floodlight system at Calderdale school and other planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey rear extension (Lawful Development Certificate): 37 Kingsbrooke Drive, Blackley.

Two storey extension to rear: 12 Whitley Drive, Illingworth.

Change of use of bathroom showroom (B8/Sui Generis) to Orthodontist Practice (D1): Unit 5 Pellon Lane Retail Park, Pellon Lane, Halifax.

Detached garage (Revised scheme to 18/00525): Heights Barn, Quakers Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

First floor and single storey extension to rear and bay window to front elevation (Revised Scheme to 18/00385): 27 Long Fallas Crescent, Brighouse.

Creation of new Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP), installation of new 4.5m high ball stop fencing and entrance gates to AGP perimeter, installation of new 2.0m high and 1.2m high pitch perimeter barrier and entrance gates within AGP enclosure, installation of new hard standing areas, installation of new floodlight system, installation of new maintenance equipment store located within AGP enclosure, installation of new overspill car park, installation of new sculpted grass mounds with screen planting partially around school grounds: The Brooksbank School Sports College, Victoria Road, Elland.

Replacement of existing external signage and lighting (Advertisement Consent): Goose At The Arcade, 30 Commercial Street, Halifax.

Management of trees (Including pruning and removal)(Tree Preservation Order): 303 Willowfield Road, Halifax.

Management of trees (Including pruning and limited removal)(Tree Preservation Order): Glen House Cragg Road Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge.

DECIDED

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate two storey extension to rear and porch to front: 52 Green Lane, Brighouse.

Demolition of garage to facilitate two storey side, single storey rear extension and alterations to facade of building: Abbey Cottage, Abbey Lane, Warley, Halifax.

Two storey side extension with juliete balcony at first floor, single storey rear extension and replacement porch to front (Revised scheme to 17/01293): 13 Burnley Hill Terrace, Shelf.

Demolition of existing structure to facilitate sectional concrete apex garage: 22 Bracken Road, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate single storey extension to rear: Greystones Branch Road Barkisland.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): High Manley 65A Manley Street, Brighouse.

Single storey extension to front: Pennine House, 6 Pennine Grove, Todmorden.