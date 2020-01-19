Plans to demolish Calderdale activity centre for housing and other planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey rear extension: 25 Clapton Avenue, Halifax.

Single storey rear extension, two storey side extension and associated works: 34 Newlands Grove, Northowram.

Single storey extension: 11 Woodlands Mount, Halifax.

Two detached dwellings: 115 Rastrick Common, Brighouse.

Two storey side and rear extension (Revised Scheme to 19/00430): 20 Court Lane, Halifax.

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate single storey extension with veranda over: 18 Royd Lane, Ripponden.

Construction of a new rear single storey extension: 46 North Royd, Barkisland.

First floor extension over existing ground floor extension to rear with alterations to rear roof structure: 50 Moor Grove, Shelf.

Alterations and adaptations to existing single property to create seven dwellings with associated parking (Listed Building Consent): Cliff Hill Cliff Hill Lane, Warley.

Conversion of outbuilding to new dwelling: New Bailey Farm, Broom Hill Road, Sowood.

Alterations and adaptations to existing single property to create seven dwellings with associated parking: Cliff Hill Cliff Hill Lane, Warley.

New window opening and replacement window at basement level to front elevation and two replacement windows to rear: 34 Clare Road, Halifax.

Porch to front and new window openings to West elevation: 41 & 43 Spring Grove, Hebden Bridge.

Replacement of perimeter fencing to Hammerton Terrace and school boundary with St Josephs RC Church: St Josephs RC Primary School, Wellington Road, Todmorden.

Change of use of ground floor from Public House (A4) to Church (D1): Horse And Jockey Inn, 301 Warley Road, King Cross.

DECIDED

Submission of details to comply with conditions on application 19/00478, No’s 2 and 3: Puzzle Hall Inn, 21 Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey extension: 1 Royd Street, Todmorden.

Siting of mobile unit to provide ancillary living accommodation (Lawful development certificate): Holdsworth Croft, 8 Holdsworth Farm, Holdsworth Road, Holmfield.

Detached garage: 8 Stoodley Grange, Todmorden, Calderdale.

Demolition of former WMC/Activity centre to facilitate construction of residential development of 8No. 4 bed houses: Bailiff Bridge Bowling Club, Birkby Lane, Bailiff Bridge., Brighouse.