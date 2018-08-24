Plans to repaint a Calderdale bridge and other planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Replacement poles: Land Off Stoney Royd Lane, Stoney Royd Lane, Todmorden.

Single storey extension and raised patio to rear: 19 Trenance Gardens, Greetland.

First floor extension and carport with balcony over to side: 17 Pepper Hill, Cock Hill Lane, Shelf.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land South East Of 2 Kelvin Crescent, Halifax.

Six internally illuminated fascia signs, one externally illuminated hanging sign and one internally illuminated projecting sign (Advertisement Consent): 24 Fountain Street, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land Off Hebble Vale Drive, Wheatley.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land Off Hebble Vale Drive, Wheatley.

Replacement garage: Smithy Clough House, Smithy Clough Lane, Ripponden.

Demolition of existing conservatory and garage to facilitate two storey side extension and garage: 2 Bentley Avenue, Lightcliffe.

Dormer roof extension to rear: 5 West View, Stainland.

Balcony to rear: Flat 2, 29A Huddersfield Road, Brighouse.

New dwelling and restoration of fish pond (part retrospective): Land Adjacent To Fish Pond, Washer Lane, Halifax.

Side Extension to create garage and roof terrace with summer house to rear. Alteration of cladding colour to all elevations. Conversion of existing garage to habitable room: 17 Waterside Lodges, Elland Road, Brighouse.

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Condition 2 on application 18/00127: 1 Pennine Grove, Todmorden.

Submission of details to comply with conditions on application 16/00958, No 6: Wall Close Farm Score Hill, Northowram.

Single storey rear extension and two storey side extension: 25 Wood End Close, Skircoat Green.

Single storey extension to front and side: 24 Newton Park, Brighouse.

Conversion of building to Dwelling: The Stables, Little London, Upper Lane, Northowram.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Site Of Grange Park Estate, Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Church Lane Surgery, 24 Church Lane, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate single storey extension to side, replacement roof to existing extension at rear and additional parking space to front: 5 Shelf Moor Road, Shelf.

Single storey side extension: Ryburn Cottage, Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Re-painting of the bridge parapets: St. Georges Bridge St George’s Street, Hebden Bridge.

Change of use from General Industry (B2) to Self-Storage (B8): Mission Works, Birds Royd Lane, Brighouse.