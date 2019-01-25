Plans to site a container on a school tennis court that has been unused for 12 years and other Calderdale applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 18/00595 - condition 4: Land North West Of Quarry House, Ramsden Street, Wheatley.

Change of use from Offices to Offices ancillary to Torrington Orthopaedics (sui generis). Torrington Orthopaedics now intend occupying the first floor accommodation belonging the adjoining Office building (Lawful Development Certificate): Part First Floor, I E S House, Mission Street, Brighouse.

Two storey extension to rear: 21 Spring Hall Court, Halifax.

Two storey side extension and single storey and raised patio to rear (Revised Scheme to 18/01031): 17 Victoria Drive, Northowram.

Single storey extension: 11 Greenfield Close, Sowood.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 247 Long Lane, Wheatley.

Demolition of an existing lean to pitched roof “conservatory” and erection of a single story flat roof extension with roof lantern skylight: 6 Cawcliffe Road, Brighouse.

Fell one tree and prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 29 Kilnhurst Road, Todmorden.

Construction of Anaerobic Digestion Plant, associated Combined Heat and Power unit and associated infrastructure to replace incinerator: Water Treatment Works, Cooper Bridge Road, Cooper Bridge, Brighouse.

Conversion of barn to dwelling including reinstatement of roof and lean-to extension and vehicle passing place: Barn At Little Learings Farm, Smithy Lane, Colden.

Management of trees (Including felling and thinning of trees) (Tree Preservation Order): 2 Hollins Cottages, Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Demolition of existing single-storey extension to rear, replacement windows and door, re-roofing, rooflights to rear, renovation and internal alterations including re-siting of staircase: New Edge Farm, Edge Lane, Heptonstall.

DECIDED

Single storey extensions to West and East including new lean to roof to side and porch to front: 29 Long Fallas Crescent, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate two storey extension to rear and new first floor window openings: 23 Becketts Close, Heptonstall.

Demolition of porch to facilitate conservatory to side: 20 Watford Avenue, Norwood Green.

Dormer to front: 26 Charlesworth Terrace, Pellon.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Warwick Close, Free School Lane, Halifax.

Site a container on unused tennis court (not used for twelve years) within school grounds and clad with wood (Lawful Development Certificate): Heathfield School, Oldham Road, Ripponden.