Plaque unveiled as Halifax’s Asquith Court marks double celebration

A garden party was held as part of a double celebration at Yorkshire Housing’s Asquith Court scheme in Halifax.

There was buffet food, drinks, games and a tombola in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support at the sheltered housing scheme on Sandhall Green.

It was organised to rededicate a time capsule and celebrate the completion of external renovations.

The time capsule, featuring items such as news clippings and school uniforms, was buried when the care home first opened in 1992.

It was retrieved and had modern pieces, including a fidget spinner and a new £5 note, added to mark the 25th anniversary.

And then, starting in January this year, work started on revamping Asquith Court externally.

New signage, exterior paths, patios, flower beds and a lovely garden in the central courtyard were among the improvements.

Yorkshire Housing’s environmental services team led the renovations, with funding coming from neighbourhood services and community investment.

The work is now complete and staff, including senior independent living officer Stephanie Wescott, who is based at Asquith Court, organised the celebration.

Yorkshire Housing chief executive Nick Atkin attended and unveiled a plaque in the garden courtyard in honour of the anniversary.

The time capsule is located under a paving stone in the courtyard and is marked by an engraving of the Yorkshire Housing logo.

Nick met Asquith Court residents and told the Courier: “It’s days like this that make it all real.

“It’s only when you get out to our schemes and have conversations with people that you understand the difference that Yorkshire Housing makes as a fantastic landlord.”