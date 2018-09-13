Plenty to celebrate as Halifax renews its Fairtrade Town status

Halifax MP Holly Lynch welcomed Fairtrade campaigners and local dignitaries to a reception in Halifax Town Hall to celebrate the renewal of Halifax’s ‘Fairtrade Town’ status.

The reception in the Victoria Hall was attended by the Mayor and Mayoress, council leader Tim Swift and council Chief Executive Robin Tuddenham, as well as representatives of local businesses, schools, and community and faith groups.

Halifax was first awarded Fairtrade town status last year following a lengthy application process and much hard work from a local steering group. The Fairtrade Foundation requires each town to take further steps to boost their campaign in the following twelve months in order to maintain the accolade.

Holly said: “This award is testament to all of the hard work and dedication that the council, local businesses, faith and community groups and local schools have been doing to promote ethical trading here in Halifax.

“It’s really easy for everyone to do their bit just by thinking a little bit more about what they are buying and looking out for the Fairtrade mark when doing their shopping.

“Such small steps here can make a big difference to producers and their families in the developing world.”

