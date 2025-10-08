Police have appealed for help in locating a wanted man who has links to Halifax.

Neil Hartley, aged 62, also has links to Huddersfield and Bradford, and is wanted for breaching the terms of a court order.

He gave the court an address in the Eastmoor area of Wakefield, however, it has been confirmed that he no longer lives at that address.

Anyone who believes they have seen Hartley or with any other information that could assist police in their enquiries to locate him, is asked to contact police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or call 101, quoting crime reference 13250525198.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.