Police appeal for help to find missing teenager from Sowerby Bridge
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager from Sowerby Bridge.
By Tom Scargill
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 9:41 am
Jessica Hodgson, who is 13 years-old, from Sowerby Bridge was last seen at around 6.40pm yesterday (Saturday, August 27).
Jessica is described as having very long, straight, brown hair, is 5ft 4in tall, and has a medium build. She was wearing black tights, a blue jacket, a black coat, bracelets, long blue nails, one missing, and black sliders.
Anyone with any information can call 101 quoting reference number 1726 27/08.