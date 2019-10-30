Police appeal for missing Sowerby Bridge man

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for a missing man from Sowerby Bridge.

Craig Roberts, 40, was last seen in Elland early yesterday morning.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 10in, medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, trainers and a baseball cap.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Mr Roberts or knows where he is, is asked to contact police via the online chat facility at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us.

Or the 101 number quoting log 501 of 29 October.