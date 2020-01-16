Police appeal for missing Sowerby Bridge man who missed flight to Spain

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of missing 59 year-old man Garry Ayres.

Mr Ayres is from the Sowerby Bridge area.

He was last seen around 10am on January 13 after he was dropped off from a taxi at the bottom of Hopwood Lane by Bull Green roundabout.

Officers are concerned for his welfare, particularly as he has missed a flight to Spain that he had previously booked.

He is described as slim, around 5’8” tall with dark coloured eyes and with short grey/brown hair.

He was also wearing a blue jacket, light blue trousers and light green shoes.

Garry has a distinguishing feature on his right hand, as his little finger is missing.

Anyone who has information as to his current location should contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 0587 of the January 14.