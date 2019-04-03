Police appeal for witnesses after major Stump Cross lorry crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a lorry collided with the front of a house on Stump Cross, Halifax on Thursday 28 March.

The incident happened at 5.57am and the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

​Read: Aerial pictures show scale of damage and clean up after major Halifax lorry crash

Officers want to trace anyone who witnessed the incident and particularly anyone in a vehicle travelling towards or behind the vehicle immediately before the collision.

Read: VIDEO: Repair work at The Hough in Northowram after lorry crash

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicle immediately before the collision is asked to call PC Cheryl Moore on 101 quoting log 215 of Thursday 28 March.

The Hough is currently still closed but Calderdale Council is hopeful it will re-open this week.