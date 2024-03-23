Police appeal for witnesses after man dies following collision on M62
At 2.06am, police received reports of a Vauxhall Corsa travelling westbound on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway.
Officers were deployed to locate the vehicle, but it was found to have been in collision a short time later with a VW Golf close to Scammonden Bridge.
The male Corsa driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The male Golf driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.
The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating this collision and would like to hear from anyone who saw, or who has footage of the collision or the grey Vauxhall Corsa prior to it.
If you can assist then please contact the team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 0137 of 23 March.