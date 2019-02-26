Police appeal for witnesses after man seriously injured in Halifax car crash

Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses of a car crash where a man was seriously injured and a Halifax street was closed for several hours.

The incident happened at 10.40am on Queens Road at its junction with Walsh Street and involved a Ford Fiesta and Audi Allroad TD.

Police officers have closed Queen's Road in Halifax

At the time of the incident the Fiesta was travelling along Queens Road towards the junction with Hanson Lane.

The Audi was travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision a man in his 50s from the Fiesta suffered serious injuries.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 501 from February 25.

