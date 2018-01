Drivers are being warned to be careful on the roads around West Yorkshire this morning after two smashes on the M62.

There are reports of queuing traffic due to an accident on the M62 at Rishworth Moor which is on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 21 and 22.

Meanwhile, police tweeted this picture of a smash at junction 25, also eastbound.

Police say it was a two car collision caused by driving too close in bad weather conditions.

A spokesperson said: "Keep your distance and be safe".