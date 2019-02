Emergency services were called to an area on the edge of Halifax Town centre after receiving reports of a concern for safety for a woman.

Ambulance crews and police officers were called to North Bridge at lunchtime today.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they received reports of a concern for safety of a woman at 1.09pm.

The woman is now in the care of paramedics.

