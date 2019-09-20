Police called to Halifax street after sudden death of man

Emergency services were called to a street in Halifax after the sudden death of man.

Police and paramedics attended the incident on Sandbeds Crescent on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services were called to an address on Sandbeds Crescent at about 1.50pm on Thursday to a report of a sudden death.

"Police and ambulance staff attended the incident and found the body of an adult male.

"Enquiries remain ongoing but at this stage it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances."