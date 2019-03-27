Police carry out patrols outside school after attack on Halifax schoolboy, 12

Police have carried out 'reassurance patrols' outside a Sowerby bridge high school today after a 12-year-old boy was viciously attacked at a bus stop.

A post on social media claimed the youngster had suffered head injuries and a broken arm in yesterday's 'unprovoked' attack.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating following a reported assault on a 12-year-old boy which occurred yesterday afternoon on St Peter’s Avenue, Sowerby Bridge.

"Reassurance patrols have been conducted today and enquiries are ongoing."