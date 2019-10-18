Police close road around Salterhebble Hill after reports of a concern for safety of man

One of the main routes between Halifax and Huddersfield has been closed by police after reports of a concern for safety.

Police and firefighters are currently at the scene of the ongoing incident around Salterhebble Hill.

A road closure is in place as the emergency services deal with the situation.

Traffic queues are building and surround roads are seeing an increase in traffic.

Train services have also been affected by the incident.

First West Yorkshire bus services have said that due to the closure of Salterhebble Hill the 503 service is diverted via Exley Hill and Jubilee Road in both directions.

