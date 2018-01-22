Police find body of young girl in river in search for missing 11-year-old in Halifax

Police searching for a missing 11-year-old girl in West Yorkshire have found a body in a river this evening.

Police searching for missing 11-year-old Ursula Keogh have this evening found the body of a young girl in the River Calder at Paris Gates in Halifax.

The River Calder

A spokesman says the force will continue looking into the cause of death - but at this point the police don't believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police looking for missing 11-year-old Ursula Keogh have this evening found the body of a young female in the River Calder at Paris Gates in Halifax.

"Enquiries will remain ongoing to determine a cause of the death, however, at this stage, it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances.

"A formal identification will take place in the coming days and Ursula’s family have been informed of the discovery."