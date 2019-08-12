Police helicopter helps rescue missing woman injured on Calderldale moorland

An injured and missing woman has been rescued from moorland in Calderdale

Poice helicopters were called to the moors at Hebden Bridge to help locate the missing woman.

The team worked with the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team to help rescue her.

The National Police Air Service CarrGate shared the incident on Twitter, where they issued updates on the service's work.

At 6.15am on Monday, August 12 NPAS Carr Gate said: "We assisted West Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Police officers overnight by carrying out searches in Doncaster and Huddersfield.

"We also located an injured missing female on the moors at Hebden Bridge who was recovered with the assistance of Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team. Top job!"

