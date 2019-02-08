Police hunt wanted Halifax man in connection with borough burglaries

Police officers investigating a burglary and a theft from motor vehicle have released details of a man they would like to speak to.

Jordan MaCrae, aged 20, is wanted in connection with two burglaries in December 2018 and theft from a motor vehicle in January 2019. Both offences occurred in the Halifax area.

He is also wanted in connection with driving offences.

He is described as a white male, 6ft tall and of slim to average build, with short brown hair.

Officers have conducted extensive enquiries to locate Macrae, who has links to the Ovenden and Illingworth area of Halifax.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach MaCrae but to contact police in Halifax on 101, quoting reference 13180513960.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

