Police in Halifax searching for missing 11-year-old girl

POLICE are urgently appealing for information to trace a missing 11-year-old girl from Halifax.

Halifax CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Ursula Keogh, who was reported missing at about 3.45pm today. (Monday January 22)

Ursula is described as white 5ft 3in tall, slim and as having long mousy hair.

She was last seen wearing a school uniform of dark blue blazer, grey skirt, black tights, black brogues, and a black parka coat.

Officers believe she was sighted walking across North Bridge at 3.30pm and are conducting enquiries with local bus companies.

Detective Inspector Laura Nield of Halifax CID, said: “We have a number of searches on-going to find Ursula, who is only 11, and are very concerned for her well-being.

“Officers are currently concentrating searches around the North Bridge area and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen Ursula in the area or nearby this afternoon.

“Anyone who has assist our enquiries is asked to contact Halifax CID on 101 referencing police log 1060 of 22 1 2018.”