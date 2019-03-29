Police investigating reports of weapons in disturbance near Calderdale high school

The headteacher of a Calderdale high school said the school has enjoyed a 'peaceful day' after weapons were brandished in a disturbance close to its Elland premises yesterday.

Witnesses say that schoolchildren at Brooksbank School were caught up in a disturbance involving youths not connected with the school. No injuries have been reported.

The Halifax Courier has been told that a group of males emerged from a car brandishing knives and baseball bats in the fracas as children walked home from school.

Brooksbank School was open as usual today after headteacher Kevin McCallion extended reassurances to parents this morning.

Speaking after school had closed, Mr McCallion reported a "terrific response from within the school community," saying that staff and students had enjoyed a "lovely, peaceful and positive day".

Police are appealing for information from witnesses to the incident, which took place off Recreation Lane shortly after 3.30pm.

A spokesperson said: "Police in Calderdale are investigating following an incident yesterday afternoon in Elland.

"Officers were called at 15:33 (28 March) to reports of a car driving dangerously on Recreation Lane close to a school.

"There were also reports of males with weapons, but no reported injuries.

"Police are working closely with the school to establish the circumstances."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Calderdale Police via 101 quoting log number 1072 of 28 March. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.