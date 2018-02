Police in Halifax say they are concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing.

Michael McGarry, 54, was reported missing yesterday and was last seen in the Heptonstall area.

He is described as white, about 5ft 8in tall and of medium build.

Michael walks with a limp and sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 977 of February 26.