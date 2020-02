Police officers in Calderdale have given an update to the whereabouts of Halifax man Dale Anderson.

The 40-year-old had been missing since 4.30am on Thursday February 6 2020.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We are pleased to report that missing man Dale Anderson has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to find him."

