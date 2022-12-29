Police name man who died in fatal collision on M62 in West Yorkshire
Police investigating a fatal collision on the M62 have released details of the man who died in the incident and reissued an appeal for witnesses.
Shaan Hussain, who was 20 and from Bradford, died after the black Lamborghini Urus he was driving overturned on the westbound carriageway in Outlane at around 4.20am on Wednesday, 21 December.
A 22-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.
The Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or anyone who has footage that will assist their investigation.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 143 of 21/12.