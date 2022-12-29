Shaan Hussain

Shaan Hussain, who was 20 and from Bradford, died after the black Lamborghini Urus he was driving overturned on the westbound carriageway in Outlane at around 4.20am on Wednesday, 21 December.

A 22-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or anyone who has footage that will assist their investigation.