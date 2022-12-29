News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police name man who died in fatal collision on M62 in West Yorkshire

Police investigating a fatal collision on the M62 have released details of the man who died in the incident and reissued an appeal for witnesses.

By Tom Scargill
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 10:06am
Shaan Hussain
Shaan Hussain

Shaan Hussain, who was 20 and from Bradford, died after the black Lamborghini Urus he was driving overturned on the westbound carriageway in Outlane at around 4.20am on Wednesday, 21 December.

A 22-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Hide Ad

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or anyone who has footage that will assist their investigation.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 143 of 21/12.