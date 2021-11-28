Police warning to Calderdale drivers after vehicles have to be dug out of the snow

Police had to dig multiple vehicles out of the snow

Calder Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team said they had to dig multiple vehicles out of the snow on the A58 yesterday.

They posted on social media: "Please remember to only travel if essential and keep items in the vehicle such as blankets, shovels and a charged phone in case of emergency.

"Also check the condition of your vehicle prior to setting off."

The borough has seen more snow today (Sunday) and the Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for ice that is in place until 10am tomorrow.