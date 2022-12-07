News you can trust since 1853
Police: Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car near Halifax town centre

A woman was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car on the outskirts of Halifax town centre today (Wednesday).

By Sarah Fitton
6 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police were called to the accident on Well Head Lane at 9.57am

A spokesperson for West Yokshire Police said a female pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries that are “not thought to be life threatening”.

The road was shut for more than three hours while police investigated.

The crash closed Well Head Lane for several hours
It reopened at 1.40pm.

Anyone with information that might help police with their enquiries should call them via 101.

