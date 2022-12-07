Police were called to the accident on Well Head Lane at 9.57am

A spokesperson for West Yokshire Police said a female pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries that are “not thought to be life threatening”.

The road was shut for more than three hours while police investigated.

The crash closed Well Head Lane for several hours

It reopened at 1.40pm.

Anyone with information that might help police with their enquiries should call them via 101.