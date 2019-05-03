Calderdale Council election count

42 pictures showing how the Calderdale Council election drama unfolded in Halifax

It has been a dramatic day in Halifax as Labour took overall control in Calderdale for the first time in 20 years

Here we have all the pictures from inside the election count as the drama unfolded, the winners were announced and former councillors lost their respective seats.

Hotly contested Greetland and Stainland ward, Calderdale Council election count 2019
Conservative Scott Benton, wins Brighouse, at Calderdale Council election count 2019
Warley ward, Calderdale Council election count 2019, NBLC, Halifax
Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward, Calderdale Council election count 2019, NBLC, Halifax
