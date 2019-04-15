Affordable housing proposal in Illingworth creating 84 homes given green light

A former housing estate in Illingworth that was demolished four years ago will see new affordable housing built on the site.

An application for outline planning permission has been submitted to create 84 houses on the cleared site in Abbey Park

Lovell Construction are behind the development on the 5.46 acre site.

The development consists of up to 84 new affordable rent dwellings, associated new highways and in curtilage car parking.

A total of 38 two bedroom houses and 46 three bedroom houses will be created if plans are approved by Calderdale Council.

In the planning officers report Calderdale Council's Assistant Director of Neighbourhoods (Open Space) said in order to meet the recreational requirements of children within this relatively large development either a play area suitable for younger children should be included within the proposals or improvements made to the existing Abbey Park play area.

Typically, the two bed dwellings would be arranged over two floors, with the ground floor accommodation comprising of an entrance hall, living room, kitchen / dining area and WC.

To the first floor there are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Accommodation in the three bed dwelling is also arranged over two floors, with the ground floor accommodation comprising of an entrance hall, living room, kitchen / dining area and WC. To the first floor there are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Externally each dwelling will have a private garden area to the rear and an off road parking area to the front.

The site was formally residential use comprising two storey housing and flats which were demolished in 2015/2016.

The site off North Selby was cleared of the former housing stock around 2015/2016 and is now a maintained grassed area with timber rail fencing following the back edge of the footways.

A total of 111 Pennine Housing 2000 properties on the notorious estate were demolished and many houses had stood derelict for several years.