Amended home plans given the go-ahead in rural Calderdale village

They heard Mr Bernard Boylan’s proposals to build the homes on the site of agricultural buildings at Davey Hall, Davey Lane, Blackshaw Head, would be more in keeping with the area than previously submitted designs.

Objectors including ward councillor Coun Dave Young (Lab, Calder) and Blackshaw Parish Council had been concerned by original designs which were more modern, voicing concerns including the impact they might have on the Grade II listed Davey Hall.

But revised designs kept development within the footprint of the original buildings and were more in keeping with the setting, using traditional materials, Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee heard nd gave its approval.

Plans were approved by councilors

They would also be eco-friendly – a key aspect of the initial designs – with a high level of insulation and using air-sourced heat pumps for heating.

Planning officers, who recommended the proposals be permitted, said many of the objecting comments were about the previous designs.

They added that contrary to their report a planning permission for five homes granted in 2018 was still extant and the principle of development established.

Alison Boylan, speaking for the application, said her family were not property developers – they had lived in the village for 35 years and had used the agricultural buildings for their joinery business.

Residents had supported the need for some new homes for the village at a parish council meeting – the earlier designs had been largely the issue and they had employed an architect in Blackshaw Head who knew the area to help them redesign the scheme, she said.

Proposing councillors permit the application subject to some planning conditions, Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) said: “Like the applicant said, homes are badly needed in the village – this will provide one more home in the same footprint.”