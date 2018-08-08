Apartment plan for Rastrick care home gets the go-ahead

A Rastrick care home that was closed after it was rated inadequate by government inspectors will be converted into flats.

Plans have been given the go-ahead by Calderdale Council for the development at Lands House Care Home on New Hey Road.

The former care home building will be converted into 11 residential apartments.

Other parts of the land will also be developed and see five new-build houses and six new apartments cretaedi.

Fibre Architects Ltd acting as planning agents for Lands House Developments Ltd saind in the application: “The new buildings take design cues from Lands House.

“Natural stone walls and blue slate roofs are employed. Gable widths, roof pitches and fenestration are similar to the existing building. Put together they form a strong connection and continuity between old and new.”

Being situated close to the M62 concerns were raised over the amount of noise coming for the motorway.

“The adjacent motorway has been identified as a major concern regarding noise,” said the planning application. “This has informed the layout, using built form to mitigate sound levels.

“Locating the new-build apartments closest to the motorway act as a baffle to inner areas of the site. The new houses have been orientated so the living areas/gardens are on the opposite side to the motorway.”

Lands House Care Home was inspected in March 2016 by the Care Quality Commission and was inadequate in three out of the five areas the CQC uses to rate care home services.

In its last report the CQC said: “Overall, we found significant shortfalls still remained in the care and service provided to people.

“We identified six breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014.

“At the last comprehensive inspection this provider was placed into special measures by CQC.

“This inspection found that there was not enough improvement to take the provider out of special measures. CQC is now considering the appropriate regulatory response to resolve the problems we found.”

Later that year the care home was put up for sale with commercial property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton.