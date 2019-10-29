Bid to build new homes in Queensbury is approved by council

A housing development in the Queensbury Conservation Area would be “acceptable” according to a conservation officer.

An application to build five houses on land off Thornton Road in Queensbury has been approved by Bradford Council this week.

Stott Building Contractors submitted the application to develop the site, near the junction with Albert Road.

A similar application to build four houses on the site was approved in 2015, but never built.

Five people had objected to the plans, raising issues from bin storage to the impact on highway safety.

Others raised concerns about the impact of housing in the Conservation Area. However, officers were impressed by the scheme’s design.

Heritage officer Hannah Meekings said: “The proposal is considered to maintain the character and appearance of the conservation area and is unlikely to have a significant visual impact on the area of key open space by virtue of retaining key groups of trees and the leafy backdrop to Thornton Road.”

The development will include parking spaces for 10 vehicles and improvements will be made to a public rights of way that passes through the site as part of the scheme.

Planning officers said: “The suburb of Queensbury is one of the prime areas for new housing, the site being very well-located for ready access to shops, employment opportunities, local facilities and services by modes of transport other than the private car.

“The proposal would contribute to meeting the district’s housing demand and achieve a positive use for a site in the Queensbury Conservation Area without compromising its historic context or visual amenity and without harm to residential amenity, highway safety or any other planning-related matters.”