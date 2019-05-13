Bid to change Calderdale agricultural land into second hand lorry park

A company is seeking permission to change use of agricultural land into a second hand lorry park in part of Halifax.

The retrospective application has been made to Calderdale Council by Mr Roger Feather of Cullingworth Commercials and Freight Services Ltd in respect of land at Lumbrook Mills, Westercroft Lane, Northowram.

In a letter supporting the application consultant J. O. Steel of Bingley-based J. O. Steel Consulting says the proposal is to retain an extended excavated area for use as a lorry park by one of the applicant company’s tenants, DC Commercials UK Ltd, a company formed in 2003 and specialising in the sale of second hand lorries.

“The need for extra parking for their stock has arisen because the enterprise is successful and needs additional space,” says the letter.

“Around 60 lorries are parked in the area at any one time, and has the capacity for far more.”

J. O. Steel says a previously approved application for the site, giving Cullingworth Commercials approval for earthworks to increase the size of the company’s existing haulage works, granted in 2010, is relevant to the application because it considered in depth why that application was acceptable in a green belt area and the same applied to this application – namely that it is well screened, away from housing, not visible from the road (the A644), could be landscaped and proposed no new buildings.

“It is emphasised that this operation is very different from that of the adjoining freight yard.

“Vehicle movements to and from the application site are very limited, says two to three times a week,” the letter went on.

“These movements comprise new stock that has been brought in, a sale and a movement to the other leased area so that a lorry can be repaired and maintained.

“Thus there is very little additional traffic using the junction of West Croft Lane and the A644.”

J. O. Steel said prior to the site being excavated it comprised low grade, undistinguished pasture.

“However, this proposal will facilitate the continuing success of the company and consolidate this long established industrial complex, a thriving employment centre which is now collectively a workplace for over 50 employees,” says the letter.

Employment was given a lot of weight in importance by planning officers in their report considering the part of the site eventually approved in the 2010 application, adds J. O. Steel.

Submissions on the application – number 19/00485/FUL – can be made to the council’s planning department.