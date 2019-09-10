Blueprint sets out plan to build 250 affordable homes in north Halifax

Communities in north Halifax are being invited to have their say on plans to build 250 new affordable homes in Illingworth, Ovenden and Mixenden.

As part of the North Halifax Transformation Project, Calderdale Council is looking to develop three sites to meet local needs. These could include homes which are suitable for older people, young families and people with disabilities.

The sites are Clough Lane in Mixenden (the old Stanningley Green Junior School site), Keighley Road in Illingworth (the land opposite Morrisons supermarket) and Turner Avenue South in Ovenden (the cleared land between Furness Drive and Turner Avenue South).

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, said: “We have allocated these three sites for new homes in our draft Local Plan.

"We now want to get people’s views on what sort of housing and other facilities they need, so they can help shape our masterplans.

"We urge local people to come along to our public drop-in sessions to find out more and give their feedback, which they can also do on our website, by emailing us and by following us on social media.

“Transforming North Halifax is part of our Vision2024 for Calderdale to be a thriving place where people want to live, work, visit and do business; and to breathe new life into unused land to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.”

The Council is preparing masterplans for each site to promote to developers.

The plans will include opportunities for ‘healthy streets’ that encourage people to walk, cycle and use public transport; green open spaces that enable people to exercise, enjoy nature and help reduce climate change; and a range of health and wellbeing services in one convenient location.

The Council is holding two public drop-in sessions near the development sites:

The firs one is on Friday September 20, 12pm – 5pm at the entrance to Morrisons supermarket on Keighley Road, Illingworth.

The other is on Tuesday September 24, 12pm – 5pm in the multi-purpose room in the children’s centre at Ash Green Primary School (Upper Campus) on Clough Lane, Mixenden.

Staff will be available at both sessions to listen to people’s opinions and answer questions. They are also attending Ward Forums in Ovenden, Illingworth and Mixenden.

A steering group including Council officers, local GPs, the Police and housing associations are advising on the scheme, particularly the public health aspects.

The masterplanning is being funded through the Government’s One Public Estate programme.