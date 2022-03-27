Boost for Calderdale leisure centre members as price freeze put on fees

Every April, the prices at Calderdale leisure sites are reviewed. This year, the Council is freezing its monthly and annual membership prices meaning the cost of a membership will remain at the same price as 2021.

As well as annual one-off payment options, membership options also include a ‘no tie-in’ monthly membership. This rolling Direct Debit option can be cancelled at any time with 30 days’ notice.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “We know that the past two years have been a challenging time for members of our leisure sites and we’re really grateful for all our loyal members who’ve retained their membership over this disruptive period.

Leisure centre in Calderdale

“We want to show our appreciation, so we’re freezing our membership prices at 2021 levels, protecting members from any price rises. New members are also very welcome, so those thinking about returning to our sites or giving our fantastic facilities a try can take advantage of this great value package.

“We’ve also listened to customers’ requests for improved ‘on-the-go’ access to booking and have launched a new app to make it easier for our users to manage their visits at our leisure sites.”

Adult memberships start at £23 a month. Those looking to sign up can do so at any Calderdale leisure facility, online or via the new Calderdale Leisure app, which is now available, making it easier to book and manage visits to Calderdale sports centres.

The app is available on both the Apple app and Google Play store and allows users to make or amend bookings, view timetables and sign up to a fitness membership.