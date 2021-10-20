Boost for disability sports as activities return to Calderdale centres

Calderdale Council, working in partnership with providers in the borough, parent-led charities and voluntary sports clubs, offers a variety of disability specific and adapted mainstream sport and leisure programmes for children, young people and adults in the borough.

Funding has now bee secured until at least 2024 to allow the local authority to develop further.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “I’m so proud of our varied disability sports programme which offers opportunities for people with disabilities to enjoy the benefits of activity with specially adapted sessions and equipment.

Session at Rokt climbing centre in Brighouse

“I’m sure the recent success of our local athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics will have inspired others. Our friendly and supportive sports service team is happy to advise those interested in taking up a sport about how our sessions can work for them.”

Activities in sports centres, pools and other community settings have now restarted with options for all abilities from age 6 to 25.

Current options include the Sportzone sessions at North Bridge Leisure Centre in Halifax, which offer a range of disability specific and adapted mainstream sport and leisure activities.

The weekly programme is split into two 90-minute sessions accommodating children and young people with varying abilities.

North Bridge also holds fortnightly Flamingo Chicks inclusive dance sessions, delivered by a fully qualified dance instructor and supported by Sports Services staff.

There are also swimming lessons options available at Calderdale pools, as well as cycling at Spring Hall and other sports options at Todmorden Sports Centre.

Extra sessions run during summer holidays and there are also options at other providers, including ROKT climbing in Brighouse and football at Shaw Mills 3gi pitches in Halifax.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson, said: “We know how important the disability sports programme is for young people and we’re committed to seeing it develop.

“The programme is funded by the Children and young people’s service as part of the Calderdale Short Breaks programme, which supports disabled children and young people and their families. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to continue to support the delivery and expansion of a wide range of disability specific and inclusive mainstream activity programmes.”