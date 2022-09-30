As reported by the Courier, stall holders at the historic trading hall have lambasted a proposal it should be given a new name to honour Her Majesty.

While voicing their support for the late monarch, they said renaming the market was “ridiculous”.

Discussing the motion at a meeting on Wednesday (September 28), councillors did not rule out renaming the market but decided to launch a consultation into which of the borough’s buildings might be deemed appropriate to mark the late Queen’s life of service first.

The King at Halifax Borough Market in 2017

Councillor Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) originally proposed renaming the building, stressing the words Halifax Borough Market would need to be incorporated into any new title.

“We believe the renovated borough market hall will be a fitting tribute to our late Queen as it represents continuity from the reign of Victoria through the Elizabethan era, and to provide a sense of permanency,” said Coun Blagbrough.

Councillor Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) said there was wariness around amending the motion as many consultations could easily move away from original intention and “silly” choices of name result.

Councillor Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder) said the idea was good.

“I think it is absolutely appropriate we name something in Calderdale after Queen Elizabeth II.

“It’s simply that I think we just need to make sure we find the right place – I want it to be something where you’ve kind of come together.

“The amendment takes the principle of respecting and marking the remarkable achievement and commitment of the Queen, but also says ‘right, let’s work together and find something we can make sure the community is behind’ as well.”

Intention was not to consult on actual name – “we don’t want Market McMarketface,” said Coun Fenton-Glynn.

Halifax Borough Market was opened by the then Duke and Duchess of York on July 25, 1896.