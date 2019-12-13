BREAKING: Brexit Party's Sarah Wood uncertain about Halifax result

Exit polls predicted no seats for the Brexit Party.

"I'm feeling an awful lot of gratitude to be here in this hall tonight. I'm really happy with the way I've ran my campaign and the way my campaign team have performed throughout.

North Bridge Leisure Centre count.

"I have heard about the exit poll so I'm not sure how well I'm going to do here in Halifax," said Sarah Wood, Halifax candidate for the Brexit Party.

Exit polls have forecast a huge Conservative win.

The Conservatives are predicted to win 368 seats, whilst Labour are predicted to win 191, 55 for SNP, 13 for Lib Dems, 1 for Green and 0 for the Brexit party.

There was a 73.25% voter turnout in Calder Valley and 64.82% in Halifax.

58,072 ballot paper were received for Calder Valley and 46,600 were received for Halifax.

Ballots for both constituencies are being counted at North Bridge Leisure Centre.

The candidates for Calder Valley are:

Javed Bashir (Liberal Democrat)

Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour)

Richard Phillips (Liberal Party)

Craig Whittaker (Conservative)

The candidates for Halifax are:

Kashif Ali (Conservative)

James Baker (Liberal Democrat)

Bella Jessop (Green)

Holly Lynch (Labour)

Sarah Wood (Brexit)